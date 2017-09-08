Tiger Tennis Readies for Regionals/Finals

By Paul Murray

ROCK SPRINGS — The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at Rock Springs High School got one of the earliest starts to the new sports season of any team at the school, having had their first meet at Jackson against both Jackson and Riverton on Aug. 12, after just a week of practice.

“We played six matches before school started,” Tiger tennis head coach Darin Anderson said.

Of necessity in Wyoming where the snow starts flying in early October, the high school tennis season is short. “You blink and it’s over,” Anderson said.

The Regional tournament is coming up for Rock Springs on Sept. 15-16 at Cheyenne South, with the state 4A tournament to follow in Gillette from Sept. 21-23. Anderson said that the state tournament matches will take place at different locations around Gillette, including the Recreation Center, Campbell County Community College and the South Campus of CCCC.

Rock Springs High School

First Season as Head Coach

In his first season as Tiger tennis head coach, Anderson has emphasized a disciplined approach to the game, with steady if not spectacular results being the objective.

“We’ve been trying to work on our ability to hit consistent shots,” the coach said. “If you can hit consistent shots you will have success. If you can’t, then you won’t have success. I say keep it low and keep it over the net.” Anderson replaced former Tiger tennis head coach Carol Gillespie, who retired.

Anderson’s disciplined approach was evident at Tuesday’s practice. Players worked at returning successive volleys from Anderson and getting the ball over the net and within the boundary lines. No one was trying to clobber the tennis ball halfway to Nebraska.

“The kids are great. The kids are a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “We try each week to be more consistent, getting better ground strokes, better serves, better volleys. We’re getting better.”

Short Season Means Hard Work

It might be that Rock Springs has to work on its consistency with a little more dedication than is perhaps necessary for its opponents. “Some of the other schools have better facilities, indoor facilities,” Anderson said, “plus coaches who have been at this longer.”

Currently, senior Alicia Stevens is the Tigers’ No. 1 girls’ singles player while junior Sasha Bentley is the No. 2 girls’ singles competitor. Junior Courtney Smith and sophomore Rachel Schuler team up as the Rock Springs No. 1 girls’ doubles unit, with Abby Bettolo and Michelle Butterfield as the No. 2 girls’ doubles contingent. Emily Lininger and Maddi Corbitt round out the girls’ tennis squad as the No. 3 doubles team at present.

On the boys’ side, senior Aaron Goldman is the No. 1 singles player, with senior John Prevedel as the No. 2 singles competitor. As for who are the Nos. 1-2-3 doubles teams, Anderson said that an injury to senior Martin Ayala has scrambled that picture and he is in the process of making some decisions regarding who plays where. Clay Wells, Colin Murcray and Cole Weidle are other senior tennis players on the boys’ side.

Who the Biggest Opponent?

Opinions differed as to which tennis opponent was the toughest for the Tigers.

“Green River,” Abby Bettolo declared.

‘Laramie and Sheridan,” John Prevedel said. “They have a lot of seniors on their team at Sheridan.”

“Sheridan’s just good at beating people,” Clay Wells added.

“All of the Cheyenne schools, which we haven’t played yet,” Anderson said. “And Green River and Laramie are both tough.”

A Rundown of the Season

One of the Tigers’ recent outings was against Green River, on Aug. 31, and it was a rough experience, as the Wolves knocked off Rock Springs 5-0 in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions, winning all 10 matches.

The Tigers’ had better luck on Aug. 12 against Riverton on the boys’ side, with John Prevedel winning the No. 1 match 6-2, 7-5, while in the No. 2 contest, Ian Fletcher won by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-2. Rock Springs won the Nos. 1-2-3 doubles matches over Riverton by forfeit.

For the girls, Rock Springs has had occasional successes, as on Aug. 19 against Laramie, where Alicia Stevens won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-4 while the Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Schuler and Courtney Smith won their match 6-0, 7-5.

The Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East contests this coming weekend represent the conference tournament for the South Conference, of which Rock Springs is a part in tennis. The Tigers are in the 4A West Conference for all other sports except football, where they are a part of the statewide 4A Conference.

The Schedule

Individual results for the Rock Springs Tigers in tennis thus far in the 2017 season are voluminous and are available at www.wyopreps.com/teams/rock-springs.

The remaining schedule:

9/8 at Cheyenne South

9/9 at Cheyenne Central

9/9 at Cheyenne East

9/15-9/16 Regionals at Cheyenne South

9/21-9/23 State at Gillette (various venues)

Source: wyopreps.com