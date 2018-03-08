Tigers Basketball Falls to Sheridan, 73-64

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team dropped its first game of the 2018 Wyoming High School 4A State Boys Basketball Championships today to Sheridan, 73-64, in Casper.

The Tigers entered their game today as the No. 2 West team, while Sheridan is the the No. 3 East team.

Rock Springs falls to 14-11 overall after their loss today. Sheridan moves to 19-7 overall.

Rock Springs High School

Up Next

The Tigers will take on Cheyenne East tomorrow at noon in the consolation round. The loser of this game will be eliminated from the tournament, while the winner will play in the consolation championship for fifth and sixth place on Saturday.

Sheridan will take on Kelly Walsh tomorrow for the semifinals at 7:30 pm.