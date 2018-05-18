Tigers Drop Close Game to Thunder Basin in Overtime

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys soccer team fell to Thunder Basin today in overtime, 3-2 with a 2-3 shootout, resulting in the team’s elimination from the Wyoming High School 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament.

RSHS fell to Laramie 2-0 yesterday in their first game of the state tournament.



Thunder Basin will go on to play Kelly Walsh tomorrow for fifth and sixth place.

The Tigers went into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the 4A West Conference.