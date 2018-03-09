Tigers Fall to Cheyenne East, 81-75, Bringing Season to a Close

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team fell to Cheyenne East today, 81-75, for their second game of the 2018 Wyoming High School 4A Boys State Championship, bringing their season to a close.



Rock Springs High School

The Tigers finish their season with 14-12 overall record, and a 5-5 conference record. They entered the state tournament as the No. 2 West team.

Cheyenne East will go on to play the winner between Natrona and Cheyenne Central for fifth and sixth place in the consolation championship tomorrow.