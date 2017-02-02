Tigers and Lady Tigers Have Strong Finishes in Utah

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs indoor track squad traveled to Kerns, Utah to compete in one of the largest fields they will see this season at UHSTCA meet. Several had strong finishes.

On the ladies side, Courtney Smith was again impressive as she led a strong Lady Tiger effort. Smith finished second with a throw of 36-03.75. Also finishing in the top 10 included Megan Bradford who finished ninth and McKenna Bournazian who finished 10th.

In the Triple Jump, Kia Comstock came in seventh while Ali Lange finished 15th in the pole vault. Janae Ramirez and Bailee Radakovich had top 20 finishes in both the 400 and 800 meters. In the 400 Ramirez finished 12th and Radakovich came in 16. In the 800, Radakovich cracked the top ten finishing 8th while Ramirez crossed in 16th.

For the Tigers, Trent Rasmussen made the finals in the 60-meter hurdles finishing in the ninth spot. Erick Salcido just missed the finals finishing in 13th. Parker Jones broke the top 20 in the 3200 as he finished in 16th.

The Tigers had several strong finishes in the field events. In the pole vault, Brenden Lapp came in ninth, in the long jump, Hunter Hanson finished 12th, Oaklan Jenkins finished 15th and Damon Longfellow came in 18th. In the triple jump, Cole Goich came in seventh and Jack Stout finished ninth while in the shot put, Zach Geffre came in 15th and Walker Brown finished 17th.

Complete list of the results

UHSTCA Results

Girls 60 Meter Dash

59 Shaunti Longfellow,8.97

72 Kia Comstock, 9.12

86 Lisa Sullivan, 9.37

115 Katelin Valdez, 9.90

128 Shelby Click, 10.25

135 Andi Longfellow, 10.72

137 Olivia Uhrig, 11.04

Girls 200 Meter Dash

52 Shaunti Longfellow, 29.24

58 Kia Comstock, 29.50

66 Rachel Shuler, 29.92

68 Makayla Rice, 30.06

71 Kristin McCrann, 30.47

86 Lisa Sullivan, 31.30

95 Katelin Valdez, 32.36

103 Kyra Hawkins, 33.12

116 Shelby Click, 34.84

117 Andi Longfellow, 35.43

118 Olivia Uhrig, 36.63

Girls 400 Meter Dash

12 Jenae Ramirez, 1:01.56

16 Bailee Radakovich, 1:02.32

41 Shaunti Longfellow, 1:06.38

64 Bradlee Hunsaker, 1:10.10

83 Lisa Sullivan, 1:14.61

85 Kyra Hawkins, 1:15.15

86 Brinlee McFarlane, 1:15.31

89 Katelin Valdez, 1:16.17

93 Andi Longfellow, 1:19.57

94 Shelby Click, 1:20.79

96 Sadie Berger, 1:21.72

99 Olivia Uhrig, 1:25.21

Girls 800 Meter Run

8 Bailee Radakovich, 2:24.74

16 Jenae Ramirez, 2:29.51

51 Bradlee Hunsaker, 2:39.56

98 Kyra Hawkins, 2:54.45

99 Scarlett Sisemore, 2:55.06

112 Brinlee McFarlane, 3:01.44

137 Mary McLaren, 3:35.87

140 Heather Goff, 3:38.42

Girls 1600 Meter Run

171 Scarlett Sisemore, 6:17.11

219 Sydney Shannon, 6:39.14

271 Mary McLaren, 7:45.09

275 Heather Goff, 8:09.90

Girls 3200 Meter Run

68 Sydney Shannon, 14:35.95

Girls 60 Meter Hurdles

22 Makayla Rice, 10.81

31 Kristin McCrann, 11.25

65 Shelby Click, 14.36

Girls Pole Vault

15 Ali Lange, 7-00.00

Girls Long Jump

21 Rachel Shuler, 13-06.50

Girls Triple Jump

7 Kia Comstock, 28-00.25

Girls Shot Put

2 Courtney Smith, 36-03.75

9 Megan Bradford, 30-05.00

10 McKenna Bournazian, 29-08.00

15 Devyn Williams, 28-02.75

16 Sara Thompson, 28-00.50

18 Anna George, 27-10.00

24 Shelynd Halls, 25-06.25

26 Kylee Lapp, 23-10.00

27 Trinity Chrisawn, 23-01.50

28 Josie Johnson, 22-08.25

36 Allison McConnell, 20-07.00

40 Olivia Spears, 18-00.00

41 Katelin Valdez, 17-10.00

44 Evelyn Martinez, 16-06.00

Rock Springs High School

Boys 60 Meter Dash

22 Oaklan Jenkins, 7.45

55 Erick Salcido, 7.65

78 Damon Longfellow, 7.76

83 Raymond Huang, 7.78

84 Drew Grossnickle, 7.78

85 Nick Kautzman, 7.78

91 Kevin Mei, 7.82

101 Brenden Lapp, 7.89

126 Dy Christopherson, 8.12 2

129 Jack Stout, 8.15

136 Braden Doak, 8.22

152 Padon Lapp, 8.49

159 Garrett Martinez, 8.59

161 Everett Whitman, 8.61

167 Emmanuel Odogwu, 8.73

Boys 200 Meter Dash

52 Erick Salcido, 24.24 20

56 Oaklan Jenkins, 24.27 25

82 Damon Longfellow, 24.74 14

84 Hunter Hanson, 24.76 25

90 Kevin Mei, 24.86

96 Cole Goich, 24.97

110 Jaeden Carnahan, 25.25

116 Drew Grossnickle, 25.31

122 Raymond Huang, 25.46

126 Seth Hymas, 25.54

130 Trent Rasmussen, 25.64

132 Dy Christopherson, 25.69

138 Nick Kautzman, 25.78

155 Braden Doak, 26.52

164 Jack Stout, 27.05

168 Garrett Martinez, 27.27

178 Padon Lapp, 28.08

181 Edgar Granados, 28.24

183 Emmanuel Odogwu, 28.35

Boys 400 Meter Dash

70 Jaeden Carnahan, 57.26

71 Preston Portillo, 57.28

75 Parker Jones, 57.78 12

81 Kevin Mei, 58.16

98 Braden Doak, 1:00.10

112 Garrett Martinez, 1:02.11

115 Emmanuel Odogwu, 1:03.08

120 Edgar Granados, 1:03.85

Boys 800 Meter Run

60 Preston Portillo, 2:11.16

103 Micah Babcock, 2:20.10

108 Kolin McIrvin, 2:21.34

130 Vance Madsen, 2:30.00

138 Dylan Palacios, 2:32.17

145 Kayden Druce, 2:40.34

Boys 1600 Meter Run

31 Preston Portillo, 4:32.84

38 Parker Jones, 4:33.90

117 David Medina, 4:50.07

208 Micah Babcock, 5:07.66

318 Dylan Palacios, 5:39.75

334 Vance Madsen, 5:44.85

337 Kayden Druce, 5:47.09

338 Tobias Propst, 5:49.09

339 Dalton Moore, 5:49.65

Boys 3200 Meter Run

16 Parker Jones, 9:55.66

33 David Medina, 10:15.25

121 Tobias Propst, 12:19.80

126 Dalton Moore, 12:47.92

Boys 60 Meter Hurdles

9 Trent Rasmussen, 8.93

13 Erick Salcido, 9.29

31 Raymond Huang, 9.89

34 Cole Goich, 10.04

48 Seth Hymas,10.81

52 Braden Doak, 10.97

56 Edgar Granados, 11.51

58 Everett Whitman, 11.78

Boys Pole Vault

9 Brenden Lapp, J11-06.00

Boys Long Jump

12 Hunter Hanson, 19-07.25

15 Oaklan Jenkins, 18-10.25

18 Damon Longfellow, 18-06.75

27 David Medina, 17-03.00

28 Seth Hymas, 17-00.75

30 Drew Grossnickle, 17-00.00

39 Jack Stout, 14-10.25

40 Dy Christopherson, 14-02.25

46 Everett Whitman, 12-01.00

Boys Triple Jump

7 Cole Goich, 34-07.25

9 Jack Stout, 32-02.50

Boys Shot Put

15 Zach Geffre, 39-02.25

17 Walker Brown, 38-08.00

26 Dominik McKeever, 36-03.50

47 Michael Rodabaugh, 27-10.00