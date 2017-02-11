Tigers Run Away From Red Devils to Stay Perfect in Conference Play

EVANSTON – The Rock Springs Tigers came out of the gate running and never looked back as they dominated the Evanston Red Devils on Saturday to move to 6-0 in conference play with a 66-46 win.

Rock Springs jumped up quick against the fifth-ranked Red Devils behind buckets by Kael Mikkelsen, Kelby Kramer and Trevor Hautala. Halfway through the first quarter, Brady Arnoldi connected from three to put the Tigers up 14-6. Kramer added a putback dunk and Arnoldi scored in the final minutes of the first as the Tigers jumped up ten after one, 21-11.

Hautala nailed a three to start the second quarter. Evanston responded with a couple of buckets but Hautala continued to run with seven straight as the Tigers jumped up 32-16. The Red Devils cut into the lead with an 11-2 run but a Kramer field goal and a deep three by Hautala in the final minute put the Tigers back up 13 at the break, 39-26. Hautala had 15 of the 39 points for the Tigers in the half.

Kelby Kramer continued to dunk to start the second half as the Tigers quickly extended the lead to 19. After an Evanston bucket, Hautala knocked down another three as Rock Springs jumped up 20, 48-28. The tempo by both teams slowed for the rest of the third. Mikkelsen and Arnoldi added points as the Tigers continued to control, 56-36.

Evanston looked good during stretches to start the fourth but the Rock Springs lead was never in jeopardy. Coming down the stretch, the game turned a bit chippy as the Red Devils were called for a technical and intentional foul late. The younger players finished the game as the Tigers remained perfect in conference play with the 66-46 win.

