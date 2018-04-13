Tigers Soccer Falls to Kelly Walsh, 2-1

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 2 Rock Springs High School boys soccer team fell to the Kelly Walsh Trojans, 2-1, today at home, resulting in their first conference loss of the season.

The Tigers fall to 3-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall.

The Trojans move to 3-1 in conference and 6-2-1 overall.



Rock Springs High School

Up Next

Rock Springs will take on Natrona County tomorrow at noon at Rock Springs Junior High. The Mustangs will enter the game with a 3-1 conference record and a 6-2-1 overall record.