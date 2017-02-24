Tigers Suffer First Conference Loss Friday

CASPER – It was not the Tigers night as Rock Springs suffered its first conference loss to Kelly Walsh on Friday,74-53. Both teams are now tied at the top of the 4A West at 8-1 with one game to go in the season.

The Tigers struggled out of the gate as Kelly Walsh jumped out to an early lead. Kelby Kramer and Josh Tepera had early points but the Trojans took a 14-6 lead after one. Kramer and Kael Mikkelsen opened the second with points but Kelly Walsh continued to push the tempo. Jesus Beltran hit a three with two minutes left in the half but the Trojans ended the second on a 7-0 run to take 32-16 lead at the break.

Trevor Hautala scored six to open the third quarter but Kelly Walsh matched. Hautala and Mikkelsen both had three pointers but the Trojans were able to extend their lead to 19 after three, 54-35. The Tigers continued to fire in the fourth and were able to get as close as 14 but Kelly Walsh finished strong to take the 74-53 win.

Hautala finished with 18 points to lead the Tigers while Mikkelsen finished with 10. Kramer finished with eight points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Rock Springs High School

