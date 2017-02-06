Tigers Swim to Third-Place Finish in Gillette

GILLETTE – Rock Springs competed in the Gillette Invite on Saturday, February 4th, with 12 swimmers and 1 diver and placed 3rd overall with 17 teams competing and all but Evanston for the 4A teams.

Bryan Monzon, Parker Newberg, James Spicer, and Darwin Anderson took first place in the 200 Yard Free Relay. Freshman Darwin Anderson won the 200 Free and 500 free events. Seniors Parker Newberg, Bryan Monzon, and Kade Thomas along with Juniors Ron DeFauw and James Spicer also had top 12 finishes in each of their individual events. Next up, Tigers will host the 4A West Conference Championship on Friday and Saturday.

Gillette Invite Results

1—Gillette 433.5

2—Kelly Walsh 373

3—Rock Springs 342

4—Laramie 311

5—Cheyenne South 258

6—Lander 245

7—Cheyenne East 242

8—Green River 236

9—Sheridan 220.5

10—Cheyenne Central 220

11—Powell 171.5

12—Worland 119

13—Douglas 93

14—Riverton 48

15—Newcastle 43.5

16—Buffalo 37

17—Natrona 28

200 Yard Medley Relay

7—Rock Springs A 1:53.51

(Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, Parker Newberg, Conley Searle)

200 Yard Free

1—Darwin Anderson 1:48.23 (4A Q)

5—Bryan Monzon 1:56.76 (4A Q)

34—Anthony Erramouspe 2:13.79

200 Yard IM

5—Parker Newberg 2:13.19 (4A Q)

11—Kade Thomas 2:19.73 (4A Q)

50 Yard Free

40—Conley Searle 27.73

71—Zakary Ross 30.07

75—Trevor Lansberry 30.57

76—Bradyn Conover 30.64

84—Sam Smith 31.17

Diving

15—Johnathan Even 290.90 (4A Q)

100 Yard Fly

4—James Spicer 57.40 (4A Q)

35—Conley Searle 1:15.45

100 Yard Free

9—Bryan Monzon 53.21 (4A Q)

67—Bradyn Conover 1:11.28

500 Yard Free

1—Darwin Anderson 4:49.79 (4A Q)

3—Ron DeFauw 5:16.38 (4A Q)

5—Parker Newberg 5:23.97 (4A Q)

24—Anthony Erramouspe 6:09.69

200 Yard Free Relay

1—Rock Springs A 1:32.76

(Bryan Monzon, Parker Newberg, James Spicer, Darwin Anderson)

100 Yard Back

4—Ron DeFauw 59.17 (4A Q)

5—James Spicer 59.97 (4A Q)

36—Zakary Ross 1:18.13

100 Yard Breast

11—Kade Thomas 1:09.17 (4A Q)

49—Trevor Lansberry 1:26.38

57—Sam Smith 1:41.34

400 Yard Free Relay

2—Rock Springs A 3:28.16

(James Spicer, Ron DeFauw, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson)

