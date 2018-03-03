Tigers Take Second at Regional Tournament, Fall to Evanston 77-58

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Tigers basketball team dropped its 4A West Regional Championship game to Evanston, 77-58, taking second place in the region.

The Tigers went 2-1 over the weekend in Jackson. On Thursday, they beat Jackson 49-47 for their first game of the tournament, securing their spot at state next week. The boys upset Kelly Walsh yesterday, 49-48.



The Tigers will play at the 4A Wyoming High School State Tournament next week, March 8-10, in Casper.