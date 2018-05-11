Tigers to Play for Regional Title After 2-0 Win Over Kelly Walsh [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Rock Springs High School High School Tigers soccer team beat the Kelly Walsh Trojans 2-0 today, earning a spot in the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament final.

The Tigers will play against the winner of Green River and Natrona. These two teams are set to play later tonight.

The finals will start at 3 pm tomorrow at Wolves Stadium in Green River.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos below of the Tigers in their game against Kelly Walsh.



