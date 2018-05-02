Tigers Track & Field Competes in Mountain View

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team competed in Mountain View yesterday at the 2018 Jeff Hereford Memorial meet.

RSHS competed against Mountain View, Green River, Lyman, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Farson-Eden.

The girls took sixth place with 44.5 points. The boys took fourth place with 86 points.

Check out Rock Springs’ results from the meet below.



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

6. Erin Poyer 30.10

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

11. Andi Longfellow 1:12.12

14. Kayla Smith 1:18.18

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

7. Andi Longfellow 3:02.02

14. Kayla Smith 3:11.11

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

3. Alex Riley 13:16.16

4. Ashlyn Wolfe 13:24.24

3. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Erin Poyer 2. Cali Pollastro 3. Alex Riley 4. Ashlyn Wolfe 5:06.00

Girl’s Triple Jump

1. Favour Wanjoku 35-02.00

Girl’s High Jump

4. Cali Pollastro 4-06.00

5. Kameron Wilson 4-04.00

6. Erin Poyer 4-02.00

Girl’s Shot Put

13. Levina Bell 25-06.50

20. Julia Bauman 23-01.50

21. Camryn Pierantoni 22-04.50

24. Seanna Latimer 21-08.50

30. Kylie Mortensen 17-10.50

Girl’s Discus

8. Kameron Wilson 87-00

11. Seanna Latimer 76-09

16. Camryn Pierantoni 67-05

20. Levina Bell 64-07

21. Julia Bauman 64-04

32. Kylie Mortensen 43-05.00

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Big Piney HS 142 .5

2. Lyman High School 118 .5

3. Pinedale HS 97 .5

4. Evanston HS 66 .5

5. Mountain View HS 57

6. Rock Springs HS-WY 44 .5

7. Green River HS WY 36 .5

8. Kemmerer 24

9. Farson HS 21



Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

6. Kevin Mei 12.00

18. Micheal Bettelyoun 12.65

22. Gabe Copeland 13.09

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

7. Kevin Mei 24.47

9. Dylan Christopherson 24.85

17. Braden Doak 25.70

26. Vance Madsen 27.54

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

2. Hunter Hanson 53.28

7. Shane Ramsey 54.91

12. Dylan Christopherson 57.22

16. Dominik McCall 59.00

20. Levi Smith 1:04.04

7. Taden Morrell 2:23.23

13. Irving Rodriquez 2:30.30

15. Gabe Villalobos 2:31.31

16. Edmon Huang 2:32.32

22. Levi Smith 2:48.48

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

8. Dominik McCall 5:23.23

10. Taden Morrell 5:27.27

13. Gabe Villalobos 5:39.39

16. Irving Rodriquez 5:45.45

20. Edmon Huang 5:50.50

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

3. Kadyn Druce 11:17.71

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

3. Braden Doak 45.03

Boy’s Triple Jump

2. Hunter Hanson 41-01.25

4. Shane Ramsey 38-04.00

6. Emmanuel Odogwu 37-05.50

Boy’s High Jump

1. Emmanuel Odogwu 6-00.00

3. Derek Lionberger 5-08.00

Boy’s Pole Vault

5. Vance Madsen 11-00.00

8. Micheal Bettelyoun 9-06.00

9. Gabe Copeland 9-00.00

Boy’s Shot Put

3. Javier Moreno 41-03.00

8. Derek Lionberger 38-04.25

13. Michael Rodabaugh 35-00.25

16. Jacob Taucher 34-08.50

29. Joseph Adkins 29-08.75

Boy’s Discus

4. Derek Lionberger 134-04

17. Javier Moreno 97-06

20. Joseph Adkins 89-09

23. Michael Rodabaugh 84-04

25. Jacob Taucher 82-00

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Mountain View HS 123

2. Big Piney HS 117 .5

3. Lyman High School 86 .5

4. Rock Springs HS-WY 86

5. Farson HS 71 .5

6. Pinedale HS 52

7. Evanston HS 46 .5

8. Green River HS WY 38