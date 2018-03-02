Tigers Upset No. 1 Kelly Walsh, 49-48, at Regional Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team upset No. 1 Kelly Walsh 49-48 today in their second game of the 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament in Jackson, earning a spot in the regional championship game tomorrow.

The Trojans led the entire game until the Tigers took the lead within the final minute to secure the win.

The Tigers will take on the winner between Natrona and Evanston in the championship tomorrow at 2:30 pm.



Rock Springs High School

Kelly Walsh will play the loser of Natrona and Evanston for third and fourth place tomorrow at 11:30 am.

Rock Springs entered the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed.