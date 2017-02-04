Tigers Win Three Events at Gillette Pre-Invite Friday

GILLETTE – Rock Springs High School Swim and Dive competed in the Gillette Pre-Invite yesterday with 10 teams competing. James Spicer, Parker Newberg, Bryan Monzon and Darwin Anderson brought home first in the 400 Free Relay. Bryan Monzon took first in the 500 free and Darwin Anderson added a first in the 200 IM and second in the 100 back. James Spicer added 2nd place finishes in both the 200 free and the 500 free.

Gillette Pre-Invite Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

4 Rock Springs A 1:47.61

(Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, James Spicer, Parker Newberg)

15 Rock Springs B 2:17.52

(Zakary Ross, Trevor Lansberry, Conley Searle, Anthony Erramouspe)

200 Yard Free

2 James Spicer, RS, 1:56.39 (4A Q)

34 Sam Smith, RS, 3:41.63

200 Yard IM

1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 2:04.28 (4A Q)

50 Yard Free

13 Parker Newberg, RS, 24.30 (4A Q)

19 Bryan Monzon, RS, 24.64 (4A Q)

22 Ron DeFauw, RS, 24.94

29 Kade Thomas, RS, 26.36

40 Conley Searle, RS, 27.81

46 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 28.31

58 Zakary Ross, RS, 29.87

60 Bradyn Conover, RS, 30.13

Diving

9 Johnathan Even, RS, 155.70

100 Yard Fly

18 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 1:16.36

100 Yard Free

11 Ron DeFauw, RS, 53.74 (4A Q)

25 Kade Thomas, RS, 57.86

40 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 1:07.66

43 Bradyn Conover, RS, 1:15.70

500 Yard Free

1 Bryan Monzon, RS, 5:18.85 (4A Q)

2 James Spicer, RS, 5:23.16 (4A Q)

13 Zakary Ross, RS, 6:50.55

200 Yard Free Relay

4 Rock Springs A 1:38.28

(Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson)

20 Rock Springs B 2:01.37

(Sam Smith, Trevor Lansberry, Bradyn Conover, Anthony Erramouspe)

100 Yard Back

2 Darwin Anderson, RS, 58.38 (4A Q)

8 Parker Newberg, RS, 103.48 (4A Q)

18 Conley Searle, RS, 1:16.22

26 Sam Smith, RS, 1:31.82

400 Yard Relay

1 Rock Springs A 3:29.28

(James Spicer, Parker Newberg, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson)

