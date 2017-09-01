Tigers Won’t Let Sheridan Loss Define Season

By Paul Murray

ROCK SPRINGS – High school football teams and their fans typically look forward to the start of the season with excitement and anticipation regardless of losses to graduation last spring or what the team’s outlook is. Tiger fans had been hoping their team would pick up this season where they left off a year ago when Rock Springs finished 8-3 after losing to Sheridan in the state 4A football semifinals.

Unfortunately for the Rock Springs High School Tigers, reality hit early and hard in a 51-0 loss to Sheridan last Friday evening. Following that all-too-quick deflation, the Rock Springs coaches and players faced a choice of either admitting that the overall game plan for the season needed to be scrapped and redone, or that the team simply needed to execute its offensive and defensive strategies better. Tiger coaches and players have decided upon the latter approach, after acknowledging that two-time defending state 4A champion Sheridan is frankly a very good football team, maybe the best in the state.

Analyzing a ‘Perfect Storm’

In an address to his team at the close of practice on Monday, fourth-year RSHS head football coach David Hastings described the Sheridan loss as a “perfect storm”, but said that film study showed areas where the Tigers needed to execute better, block better, tackle better. RSHS Defensive coordinator Casey Walker likewise told his charges that some serious film study was in order, including before school at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for his defensive lineman and linebackers.

Walker emphasized in an interview after practice that the Sheridan game should be seen as a learning lesson. “A lot of our players grew up in a hurry in that game. We were playing a lot of sophomores against Sheridan,” Walker said. “Our youth and inexperience showed up in that game.”

The Tigers will get their first chance at redemption when they host the Laramie Plainsmen this Friday starting at 7 p.m. Hastings expressed hope that his team will feed off the home crowd’s energy. “Take out all your frustrations, all your anger, against Laramie,” Hastings told his Tiger players.

Despite graduation losses, the Tigers do have some good returning talent. Hastings, who doubles as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, pointed to the offensive line as a potential strength area for Rock Springs this season, with four seniors and one junior coming back who saw plenty of action last season. Seniors Devon Clark, Bryan Mattinson, William Petrovich and Delvin Bowman, along with junior Coleman Welsh, will provide protection in the pocket for freshman quarterback Graedyn Buell, and plenty of open space ahead for returning senior running back Mason Randall.

“Having those guys up front will make my job a lot easier,” Randall said.

Those guys up front will have to be good at opening holes for Randall and a trio of other running backs fighting for playing time, as Hastings said that the Tigers will be a run-oriented offense. “We’re going to be a heavy run team,” the coach explained. “We will want to establish the run and take time off the clock.”

With opposing teams’ offenses thereby presumably spending less time on the field, Hastings is hoping to keep games tighter heading into the fourth quarter and help the Tigers to stay in games right to the very end. The strength up front offensively should also help the Tigers to hold onto late-game leads as long Rock Springs drives chew up time and force opponents to use time-outs on defense. “We’re going to have one of the biggest, strongest lines we’ve had here,” Hastings said.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





4/3 Alignment

Defensively, the Tigers will use a 4/3 alignment aimed at stopping the run, Hastings said. “The 4/3 defense just fits our personnel better.” There are some huge holes to fill on defense, including replacing three starting linebackers from last year. The five players Hastings referred to who will anchor the offensive line will also likely see duty on the defensive line.

After giving up 51 points last week, most of the defensive positions are up for grabs. “We have a lot of guys still trying to prove themselves,” Hastings said. He added that the Tigers will have to mature in a hurry in order to handle Laramie. “The tough thing about Laramie is their athleticism. They have a very good athletic quarterback who can run. He can hurt you with his arms and his legs. And Laramie is very good up front.”

As for the rest of the opponents which Rock Springs will face this season, Hastings declined to pick out one or two for special mention. “Every team is tough. Any team can beat any other team on a given night,” he said. “Some people will pick out the usual teams, Natrona, Thunder Basin, but we see all of our opponents as tough games that we have to be ready for.”

Thunder Basin is a new high school in Campbell County (Gillette), which traditionally has been in the thick of playoff discussions in many different sports.

Home Field Advantage

One strength which the Tigers appear to have is that intangible but critical component: team chemistry. “This team has the best bond I’ve ever seen since I started playing football in fourth grade,” Randall said. “We’re a close, tight-knit group, starting in the offseason. We’ve had good numbers in the weight room.”

The determination of the players to put the Sheridan game behind them showed on the practice field on Tuesday. With temperatures in the low-to-mid-90s giving new meaning to the term “gridiron”, players were running wind sprints under Hastings’ direction. Hastings made sure that players got plenty of hydration, not only cold water but also wetting their heads to help stay cool.

Hastings, who played his schoolboy football at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho, was, in the end, philosophical about the Sheridan loss, and he remains focused upon the final goal. “The Sheridan game was a good measuring stick for where we need to be come playoff time,” Hastings declared. One added advantage for the Tigers—five of their ten games are at home this season.

Rock Springs High School Football Schedule

Aug. 26: at Sheridan, L, 51-0

Sept. 1: Laramie, 7 pm

Sept. 8: Cheyenne Central, TBD

Sept. 15: at Kelly Walsh, TBD

Sept. 22: at Cheyenne South, TBD

Sept. 29: Campbell County, TBD

Oct. 6: Thunder Basin, TBD

Oct. 13: at Cheyenne East, TBD

Oct. 20: Natrona, TBD

Note: Some starting times are still to be determined. One or two games may start at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. due to Wyoming High School requirements that visiting teams be home no later than 2 a.m. unless staying overnight.