Tigers Wrestle to Fourth After First Day at State

4A State Championship Day One
Team Scores
1 Green River – 156
2 Natrona – 127.5
3 Gillette – 120.5
4 Cheyenne East – 120
4 Rock Springs – 120
6 Kelly Walsh – 118
7 Laramie – 99
8 Evanston – 67
9 Sheridan – 62
10 Cheyenne South – 57.5
11 Cheyenne Central – 48
12 Jackson – 16
Results for Rock Springs
4A-106 – Zach Vasquez
- Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Sell (Laramie) 38-11 won by fall over Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) 19-8 (Fall 0:42)
- Cons. Round 1 – Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) 19-8 won by fall over Alicia Stewart (Sheridan) 10-17 (Fall 1:49)
4A-113 – Trevor Allred
- Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Rosati (Cheyenne South) 4-7 won by fall over Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 20-15 (Fall 2:35)
- Cons. Round 1 – Trevor Allred (Rock Springs) 20-15 won by fall over Devyn Mostellar (Kelly Walsh) 11-15 (Fall 3:50)
4A-113 – Casey Isaacson
- Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Ruger (Campbell County) 19-19 won by fall over Casey Isaacson (Rock Springs) 6-11 (Fall 0:47)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jose Rodriquez (Laramie) 17-17 won by fall over Casey Isaacson (Rock Springs) 6-11 (Fall 4:39)
4A-120 – Cameron Metcalf
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 39-5 won by fall over Isaac Palomo (Natrona County) 14-8 (Fall 3:43)
- Quarterfinal – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 39-5 won by fall over Addison Johnson (Cheyenne South) 14-16 (Fall 2:35)
- Semifinal – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) 39-5 won by decision over Shawn Smith (Cheyenne East) 34-16 (Dec 2-1)
4A-126 – Ashton Dupape
- Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 31-8 won by tech fall over Daniel Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) 9-16 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))
- Quarterfinal – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 31-8 won by fall over Tevyn Martinez (Natrona County) 17-14 (Fall 5:56)
- Semifinal – Idris Elias (Laramie) 45-5 won by major decision over Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) 31-8 (MD 10-2)
4A-126 – Cole Seymour
- Champ. Round 1 – Cole Seymour (Rock Springs) 14-12 won by decision over Carsen Wagstaff (Evanston) 25-19 (Dec 6-5)
- Quarterfinal – Idris Elias (Laramie) 45-5 won by major decision over Cole Seymour (Rock Springs) 14-12 (MD 9-1)
4A-132 – RJ Stassinos
- Champ. Round 1 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) 34-11 won by tech fall over Sean Mitchell (Campbell County) 11-25 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
- Quarterfinal – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) 34-11 won by decision over Garrett Foster (Evanston) 17-15 (Dec 8-2)
- Semifinal – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) 34-11 won by decision over Josh Kraus (Kelly Walsh) 35-16 (Dec 1-0)
4A-132 – Chase Peppers
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Peppers (Rock Springs) 4-2 won by fall over Luke Nathan (Kelly Walsh) 3-7 (Fall 1:03)
- Quarterfinal – Trenten Heil (Sheridan) 36-8 won by fall over Chase Peppers (Rock Springs) 4-2 (Fall 0:53)
4A-138 – Slade Pitt
- Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Mills (Campbell County) 16-18 won by fall over Slade Pitt (Rock Springs) 14-17 (Fall 3:27)
- Cons. Round 1 – Slade Pitt (Rock Springs) 14-17 won by major decision over Ryder Gill (Laramie) 24-17 (MD 15-3)
4A-145 – Tristan Profaizer
- Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 22-20 won by fall over Chance Quarterman (Sheridan) 21-19 (Fall 2:52)
- Quarterfinal – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 22-20 won by decision over Brayden Peak (Natrona County) 15-3 (Dec 5-3)
- Semifinal – Kaden Schriner (Laramie) 49-3 won by fall over Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 22-20 (Fall 0:37)
4A-152 – Wyatt Yenney
- Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Yenney (Rock Springs) 22-18 won by major decision over Gavin Ferguson (Kelly Walsh) 2-5 (MD 9-0)
- Quarterfinal – Wyatt Yenney (Rock Springs) 22-18 won by major decision over Logan Hess (Cheyenne Central) 6-25 (MD 12-4)
- Semifinal – Wyatt Yenney (Rock Springs) 22-18 won by decision over Gunner Bartlett (Cheyenne East) 45-8 (Dec 5-3)
4A-160 – Thomas Rezzonico
- Champ. Round 1 – Thomas Rezzonico (Rock Springs) 26-11 won by major decision over Rylie Griggs (Evanston) 6-5 (MD 12-3)
- Quarterfinal – Thomas Rezzonico (Rock Springs) 26-11 won by decision over Jakob Sather (Campbell County) 11-20 (Dec 4-2)
- Semifinal – Dylan Jaure (Kelly Walsh) 45-8 won by fall over Thomas Rezzonico (Rock Springs) 26-11 (Fall 0:15)
4A-170 – Brayden Stassinos
- Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Stassinos (Rock Springs) 8-8 won by fall over Jesus O`Brien (Kelly Walsh) 7-22 (Fall 3:06)
- Quarterfinal – Riley Mitchell (Campbell County) 20-19 won by fall over Brayden Stassinos (Rock Springs) 8-8 (Fall 4:56)
4A-182 – T.J. McNeil
- Champ. Round 1 – T.J. McNeil (Rock Springs) 16-23 won by fall over Calvin Webb (Laramie) 13-14 (Fall 1:47)
- Quarterfinal – Andrew Nicholson (Cheyenne Central) 38-8 won by fall over T.J. McNeil (Rock Springs) 16-23 (Fall 1:11)
4A-195 – Adam Forbush
- Champ. Round 1 – Adam Forbush (Rock Springs) 12-11 won by forfeit over John Makie (Green River) 2-4 (For.)
- Quarterfinal – Carless Looney (Laramie) 45-2 won by fall over Adam Forbush (Rock Springs) 12-11 (Fall 1:36)
4A-220 – John Nowland
- Champ. Round 1 – John Nowland (Rock Springs) 13-4 won by fall over Jared Warden (Kelly Walsh) 1-8 (Fall 0:26)
- Quarterfinal – John Nowland (Rock Springs) 13-4 won by fall over Brandon Holbrook (Cheyenne South) 27-14 (Fall 1:03)
- Semifinal – Deric Johnson (Campbell County) 23-9 won by decision over John Nowland (Rock Springs) 13-4 (Dec 13-8)
Rock Springs High School
