Time Capsule Steals the Show at Sweetwater #1 School Board

ROCK SPRINGS — A time capsule that was sealed after Monday evening’s Sweetwater School District #1 Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to be opened during the 2027-2028 school year.

Among other purposes, the 10th-year opening of the time capsule will display to students, faculty and parents what the school year functions were like when the class of 2028 were all second graders during the 2017-2018 academic year.

The information in the time capsule will also allow students currently in high school and junior high to measure how they have matured and grown in their achievements during the 10-year span.

School administrators, faculty, staff members and even a few students took part in the time capsule ceremony.

Representatives from each school, plus the Administration building and transportation and facilities departments, provided brief speeches explaining what they were putting into the time capsule and why.

Best of show

Each individual gave a short presentation prior to putting an item into the time capsule received applause.

The loudest, longest applause, though, went to Westridge Elementary School second grader Ellee Schurman, who sang the Westridge Elementary School song, ending with a loud roar on behalf of the Westridge Elementary Lions, the school mascot.

Schurman put the school song lyrics into the time capsule, along with notes on what students want to do when they grow up.

Other items going into the time capsule varied. Black Butte High School Principal Mike Maloney contributed a student handbook. “It might be kind of interesting in 10 years to see how it’s changed,” Maloney said.

Northpark Elementary second graders all contributed letters to their senior selves, saying what their hopes and ambitions were when they would have been in second grade, and measuring how they will be working in 10 years to achieve those goals.

Rock Springs Junior High School staff contributed examples of 2018 technology gadgets, so that in another decade alumni and staff will be able to see how far techno-gadgets have advanced forward.

Other items contributed included a miniature bus from the transportation department, the first yearbook this academic year from Pilot Butte Elementary, pictures of students and staff from Eastside Elementary, a video from Desert School in Wamsutter displaying students showing words such as tenacity, teamwork, confidence, brave, and fearless that exemplify themselves, old and new technology from Rock Springs High School, and even some shirts worn by facilities staff.

The time capsule was in honor of the 90th anniversary of the school district emblem. The emblem’s centenary will be in 2027-2028, when the time capsule will be opened.