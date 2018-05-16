Timothy Joe Persinger (December 29, 1954 – May 14, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Timothy Joe Persinger, 64, passed away May 14, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a sudden illness.

He was born December 29, 1954 in Beckley, West Virginia, the son of Lawrence Whitney Persinger and Evelyn Mae Brugh Persinger. He received his GED from Butte High School in 1972. He also attended carpentry school and made carpentry his lifelong occupation.

He was employed by Teambuilders Construction Company in Helena, Montana as a finish carpenter. He was a jack of all trades.

Tim was a veteran having served in the US Army. He enjoyed camping at the Flaming Gorge with his family.

Survivors include his brothers Larry and Gary Persinger both of Rock Springs; sister-in-law Jaqueline Shreve of Rock Springs; nephews Gary Persinger and John Persinger of Rock Springs; nieces Julie and husband Tim Erickson, Christie Marquez and Debora Persinger all of Rock Springs; several great nieces and nephews; and his friend Robert Zapata of Helena, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Tammi Persinger. He has now joined with his wife and daughter.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

