Tips Lead To Arrest Of Non-Compliant Sex Offender

ROCK SPRINGS — A non-compliant sex offender wanted in Sweetwater County has been captured in Colorado.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said 58-year-old Bruce Leon Harms was arrested in Grand Junction on Wednesday night by the United States Marshals Service. Harms, a former Rock Springs resident, is charged in Sweetwater County with Failure to Register, Subsequent Offense, which is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Harms was convicted in 1989 in Los Angeles County, California, of Oral Copulation by Force and later moved to Sweetwater County. In 2013 he was convicted of Failure to Register in District Court in Green River and was charged once more with being non-compliant on May 30, 2017.

Lowell said articles about Harms appeared in both the mainstream and social media, and county deputies received word that he was in the Mesa County, Colorado, area. The Marshals Service followed up, and he was located and taken in custody. He will now be returned to Rock Springs for an initial court appearance.