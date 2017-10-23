Tipton Fire Reaches 400 Acres, Now Contained

ROCK SPRINGS — The Tipton Fire is reportedly now contained at 400 acres, according to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian.

Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Rock Springs BLM will remain on scene throughout the day today, continuing to put out the hundreds of railroad ties laying along the railroad right-of-way from previous railroad work.

No structures were lost and damage was kept to a minimum. The damage was limited to old railroad ties, random wooden fence posts, and one power pole.

“I would like to thank the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WDOT and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department for their outstanding and immediate response to this rapidly spreading wildfire that reduced visibility along the interstate,” said Bournazian.

