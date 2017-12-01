Snoring Keeping You Up at Night?

Is snoring affecting your sleep?

Snoring is often a sign of a more dangerous condition known as OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA.

But there is help!

One option is an oral appliance from Sleep Better Wyoming which reduces snoring and associated health risks of Sleep Apnea without medications or surgery.

Consequences of Sleep Apnea:

Daytime sleepiness

Morning headaches

Loss in interest in sex/impotence

Depression

GERD

Acid Reflux

High blood pressure

Increased risk of heart attack

Stroke

Type 2 Diabetes

Contact Birch Family Dental about improving your sleep and breathing easier.

Birch Family Dental offers oral appliances to help you sleep better which are:

Covered by most medical insurances

Easy to use and comfortable to wear

Easy to travel with

A specially designed mouthpiece gently realigns the tongue and jaw to open airways and allow normal airflow to the lungs during sleep.

With over 15 years of evidence supporting oral appliance effectiveness, getting one could improve you and your bed partner’s sleep.

Medical Insurance Coverage

Our team is experienced in working with your medical insurance to help pay for your Home Sleep Study, CPAP, and Oral Appliance in Sleep Apnea treatment.

Stop Snoring, Start Living

