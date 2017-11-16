Today A 30 Percent Chance Of Rain, Mainly After 10 AM

Winds and Clouds will increase across Wyoming today as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the state. Gusty Winds and Warmer Temperatures will prevail east of the divide today with Snow increasing across the West. Scattered Rain and Snow Showers will then follow the Front across the state tonight…turning to all Snow overnight and continuing the threat through Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Rain likely before 8am, then rain and snow likely between 8am and noon, then a chance of snow after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.