Today Is Forecast To Be The Hottest Of The Year



The hottest day of the year will be today for most places across western and central Wyoming. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will also occur, mainly over northwest portions today. These storms could be strong, producing damaging winds and small hail. The warmer temperatures will continue through the week and will increase the possibility for flooding along local streams and rivers, due to mountain snow melt.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72.