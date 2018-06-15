Tom E. Petersen (January 16, 1947 – June 13, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Tom E. Petersen, age 90, rejoined his beloved wife and partner of 60 years, Elmora, once again on June 13, 2018.

He was born on January 16, 1947.

Tom was a 30+ year resident of Rock Springs and a Korean war veteran. He and Elmora owned and operated, the Kickin Horse Feed and Tack store in Rock Springs before retiring.

Prior to living in Rock Springs, Tom and Elmora owned and operated cattle ranches in Maybell and Browns Park, Colorado where they led the true iconic western lifestyle of cowboy and rancher.

Tom and Elmora also lived in Vernal, Utah for several years where they owned and operated small businesses before moving to Rock Springs.

Tom was also an avid outdoorsman and horseman his entire life. He especially enjoyed the sport of team roping with his son Rex Petersen, daughter Ann Etcheverry and many wonderful friends from across the western US.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to either the National High School Rodeo Association Crisis Fund (Contributions should be made payable to the NHSRA Crisis Fund and sent to the NHSRA, 12011 Tejon, Suite 900, Denver, CO 80234) or the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center in Rocks Springs (Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY 82901).

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who befriended Tom and Elmora over the years and in true cowboy fashion Happy Trails until we meet again.