Tom Jarvey Assumes Role as Interim GR Police Chief

GREEN RIVER — Green River Patrol Lieutenant Tom Jarvey has assumed the role of Interim Green River Police Chief following Chief Chris Steffen’s retirement from the force.

Jarvey will act as Interim Police Chief until the position has been appointed. He has been with the Green River Police Department for 26 years.

Jarvey is most excited to “provide some continuity right now,” he said.

“Whenever any head of an organization leaves, nobody likes change, so it’s always a little bit rough on the people who work there,” Jarvey said.

To be able to provide some continuity within the department, he said is important at this time, and to support the city administrator in his efforts to find the best leadership he can for the department.

“To smooth that transition over, that to me will be the measure of my success,” Jarvey said.

Stepping in Steffens Footsteps

Jarvey said he worked closely with Steffen throughout his entire career within the Green River Police Department.

“We started close to the same time. Our careers paralleled one another over the years,” Jarvey said.

Following in Steffen’s footsteps, Jarvey says is quite an honor.

“Especially following Chris, because we have worked so closely together over the years,” he said. “We went in as detectives within months of one another, we were hired within months of one another.”

Jarvey said working in the Patrol Lieutenant Division, their offices have been side-by-side, and the two have been working hand in hand within the last five years.

“He has the department on a trajectory where I think it needs to be and so I just hope to continue that,” Jarvey concluded.