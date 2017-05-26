Tornado Touches Down Near Interstate 80

I-80 CORRIDOR — According to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton, a tornado touched down around 12:50 between mile markers 149 and 165 of Interstate 80.

Witnesses stated that the visible funnel cloud ascended back into the thunderstorm and descended back to the ground around five times during the period between 12:40 pm and 12:53 pm.

The tornado reportedly blew out the windshield of a recreational vehicle.

A weather station at Tipton recorded sustained winds of 62 mph gusting to 84 mph, half-inch hail was also reported.

The cell that spawned the tornado crossed the I-80 corridor tracking northeast, becoming more intense as it crossed.

UPDATES TO COME.