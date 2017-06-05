Warm temperatures will persist through the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again today. A few storms, especially east, could be strong with some gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain all possible. The continuing warm weather will increase the possibility for flooding along local streams and rivers due to rapid mountain snow melt.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.