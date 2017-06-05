

Warm temperatures will persist through the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again today. A few storms, especially east, could be strong with some gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain all possible. The continuing warm weather will increase the possibility for flooding along local streams and rivers due to rapid mountain snow melt.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.