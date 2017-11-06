Top 10 Drivers at Sweetwater Speedway

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Speedway held their banquet to recognize the drivers, sponsors and volunteers. It was a great night celebrating the successes of the drivers and the Speedway. There were a total of 125 competitors from six different states.

At the banquet the Top 10 in each class were recognized. There were also special awards for the Sportsman, Most Improved and Hard Luck Driver of the Year that were voted on by the drivers.

The Sportsman of the Year was given to the driver in each class that was the most helpful at the track by with time, set-up, or parts. This year the Sportsman of Year in the Modifieds was Bert Beech of Rock Springs. Jason Wright of Rock Springs took home the Sportsman of Year in the Sport Mods and Gene Henrie of Cedar City Utah in the Stock Cars.

The Most Improved Driver Trophies went to Ronnie Roy of Rock Springs in the Modifieds, Slade Pitt of Rock Springs in the Sport Mods and Aspen Russell of West Valley City Utah in the Stock Cars.

The Hard Luck Driver of the Year went to those drivers who just had the worst luck, but continued to come back and try again. Verlon Lee of Lyman took home the award in the Stock Cars, David Pitt of Rock Springs took home the award in Sport Mods and Bryan Wordelman of Salt Lake City Utah took home the award in the Modifieds.

IMCA Modified Division

Casey Delp of Rock Springs held off Brazton Yeager of Green River to take home the championship in the IMCA Modified Division.

Lakota Cleveland was the Rookie of the Year finishing 10th in points.

IMCA Sport Mod Division

Jason Wright of Rock Springs was the Champion in the IMCA Sport Mod Division. He held off Chuck Delp of Rock Springs and Josh Pate of Green River.

Verlon Lee of Lyman was recognized as the Rookie of the Year finishing 5th in points.

Stock Car Division

Beau Hutchinson of Salt Lake City Utah took home the championship in the Stock Car Division.

Aspen Russell of West Valley City Utah took home the Rookie of the Year finishing 7th in the point standings.

Kids Go-Cart Division

Bobby Larsen of Rock Springs took home the championship in the kids Go-Kart division. He was followed by Kaden Wright, Austin Macy, Bo Byington and Devynn Byington.

Sponsors & Volunteers

The Speedway thanked all of the sponsors for their support and sponsorship during the 2017 race season.

The evening ended with thanking the volunteers for working day in and day out to provide racing in Sweetwater County. Sweetwater Speedway is run by a non-profit organization, the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance. The Alliance is a group of volunteers who love racing and want to see it continue in Sweetwater County. The volunteers include Kara Beech, Tricia VanDerWoude, Sean Miller, Jamie Davison, Bobby Hamilton, Robbie Wilson, DJ Davison, Cody Rider, Cameron Willert, Veronika Benavides, Laci Phillips, Anney Murdock, Yurika Hill, Melissa Simmons, Nora Harlow, and Brilee VanDerWoude.