What Are the Top 5 Retail Gaps for Sweetwater County?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Sweetwater Economic Devlopment Coalition have a new tool to find what retail is needed in Sweetwater County — the Retail Gap Assessment.

This tool shows the gaps, where people are shopping elsewhere or online, and the surplus, where people are spending more than average.

Surpluses often exist in Rock Springs because people from Green River and around the county are doing their shopping in Rock Springs.

Most of the gaps on this list are for Green River, because 80% of retail is in Rock Springs and 20% in Green River.

What does the data say about where there are gaps in the Sweetwater County retails market?

Read the full story about the Retail Gap Assessment here.

Gap One: Total Retail Sales & Eating, Drinking Places — Green River

The $76.8 million gap exists due to the large influx of restaurants in Rock Springs versus Green River. Green River residents spend an average or $2,430 per household in food away from home in 2016. This is almost 102% of the national average, with almost half of this being spent on dinner.

Gap Two: Meals & Snacks — Green River & Sweetwater County

The $13.5 million and $9 million gaps in Green River and Sweetwater County are interesting. There is only a $6 million surplus in Rock Springs, meaning that while Green River residents are likely buying these items in Rock Springs, it also means that they are buying their buying their products elsewhere as well. It could be hypothesized that the increase in online grocery shopping, combined with purchasing items in Salt Lake City, could be responsible.

Gap Three: Groceries & Other Foods — Green River

The $11.2 million gap in Green River is likely due to residents going to Rock Springs to shop, due to its larger variety of stores. Reports show that Green River is buying strong in items such as cheese, bottled juice, and condiments, yet are under-buying in areas such as rice, fats, oils, fresh fish, and seafood.

Gap Four: Cars, Trucks, and Other Powered Transportation — Green River

A reported gap of $39.5 million exists. Green River residents report spending $27.75 million on new and used vehicles last year alone. With only one automobile dealer in Green River, it is fairly obvious that they are spending. They are just taking their business elsewhere.

Gap Five: Drugs, Health Aids, & Beauty Aids — All local markets

Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County are all reporting large gaps, but the largest gap is in Green River, where it totals $18.5 million. The large gaps seem to exist due to a vast underspending (when compared to the U.S. average) in both prescriptions and health/personal care-related stores.

What Does It All Mean?

According to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Dave Hanks, the gaps and surpluses are nuanced.

For example, just because a lot of retail sales are going from Green River to Rock Springs, it doesn’t necessarily mean that installing retail in Green River will necessarily stop that bleed.

However, a small grocery shop like Whole Foods or a specialty deli would be a good fit for Green River, said Hanks. In fact, an outlet like that would likely draw traffic from Rock Springs.

Probably the biggest priority for retail is going to be getting a Bath & Body Works or some other retail outlet to address the gap for drugs, health, and beauty aids.

Another priority might be a solution for shopping in digital photography, TVs, and electronic equipment.

A potential market for growth might be craft beer, wine, or some sort of distillery, said Hanks.

“Philosophical arguments aside, we are over the average in beer, but substantially under in wine and specialty liquors,” said Hanks.