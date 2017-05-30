Top Of The Rock Wrestlers Recognized

ROCK SPRINGS — This year Top of the Rock Wrestling wanted to recognize some of their athletes for their outstanding achievements.

Maggie Smith has a record of 4-0 at Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Oklahoma City this year pinning all four of her opponents, including another female wrestler 20lbs heavier.

Cameron Metcalf triple crowned at the 2016-2017 WAWA Kids/Cadet State Tournament held in Casper Wyoming. A triple crown consists of placing first in all three three styles: Cadet folkstyle, Cadet Freestyle, and Cadet Greco. He also won a High School and Jr. State Greco Championship this year. Cameron was one of the very few wrestlers that had the opportunity to win six state championships this year. Cameron was only one match shy and ended up placing second in the Jr. State Freestyle Championships in March.

Brock Fletcher received the governor’s award in Folkstyle this year.

Garrett Fletcher received the governor’s award in Freestyle this year. The governor’s award is awarded to outstanding wrestlers for their accomplishments and outstanding wrestling from the previous year.

