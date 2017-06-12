Tornado Warning In Goshen/Platte Counties

WYOMING — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Tornado Warning for Western Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming and East central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming…
* Until 400 PM MDT
* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Chugcreek, or near Wheatland, moving northeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and softball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
Grayrocks Reservoir around 400 PM MDT.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 77 and
82.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.