Tornado Warning In Goshen/Platte Counties

WYOMING — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Tornado Warning for Western Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming and East central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming…

* Until 400 PM MDT

* At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Chugcreek, or near Wheatland, moving northeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and softball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Grayrocks Reservoir around 400 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 77 and

82.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.