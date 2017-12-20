Winter Weather will return to Wyoming later today as a Canadian Cold Front slides across the region. Brisk Breezes with mixed Rain and Snow Showers will spread across the Cowboy State today and turn to all Snow by this evening. Snow Showers will remain a threat on Thursday with much Colder Temperatures. An Arctic Cold Front will then move through the region on Friday and Saturday…bringing Bitter Cold and more Snow to the state.
Winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of central and southern Wyoming this evening into the day Thursday. For more info see our web page: http://ow.ly/USrf30hlun6 Please stay safe!
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of rain showers before 3pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. North northwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 18.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.