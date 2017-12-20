Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Less Than A Half Inch Possible

Winter Weather will return to Wyoming later today as a Canadian Cold Front slides across the region. Brisk Breezes with mixed Rain and Snow Showers will spread across the Cowboy State today and turn to all Snow by this evening. Snow Showers will remain a threat on Thursday with much Colder Temperatures. An Arctic Cold Front will then move through the region on Friday and Saturday…bringing Bitter Cold and more Snow to the state.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of central and southern Wyoming this evening into the day Thursday. For more info see our web page: http://ow.ly/USrf30hlun6 Please stay safe!

Detailed Forecast