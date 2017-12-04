Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Less Than One Inch Possible

High Pressure building across the West will keep Wyoming Colder with Brisk Winds and areas of Blowing Snow today…along with Scattered Snow this morning. Partly Cloudy Skies and a gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the work week.

The storm is moving out of the region this morning. Snow will be ending by noon in East Central and Southern Wyoming. Much colder temperatures today, some 15 to 30 degrees colder than Sunday. Add the wind, and it will feel even colder than that to exposed skin. People should be prepared for the cold and for hazardous driving conditions this morning.

Detailed Forecast