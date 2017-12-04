High Pressure building across the West will keep Wyoming Colder with Brisk Winds and areas of Blowing Snow today…along with Scattered Snow this morning. Partly Cloudy Skies and a gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the work week.
The storm is moving out of the region this morning. Snow will be ending by noon in East Central and Southern Wyoming. Much colder temperatures today, some 15 to 30 degrees colder than Sunday. Add the wind, and it will feel even colder than that to exposed skin. People should be prepared for the cold and for hazardous driving conditions this morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41.