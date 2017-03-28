Light rain and snow will continue to fall east of the Divide this morning. Snow levels are around 6000 to 6500 feet this morning, with little accumulation occurring. This area of precipitation will gradually move eastward through the day today, with snow changing over to rain or a rain/snow mix. Isolated rain and snow may hang on over eastern portions this evening. Clearing conditions will occur across the west today, as high pressure builds over the area. Conditions will be dry, with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Snow showers likely before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and noon, then scattered rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.





Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Rain and snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.