Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of One-To-Two Inches Possible Today

Pacific moisture moving over the region will keep snow falling across the far west and spread a couple of inches southward too. Isolated snow showers will also sneak east of the Divide, but high pressure remaining across the central Rockies today will maintain mostly dry and slightly warmer conditions.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.