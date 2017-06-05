Touch-a-Truck is June 10

Calling all kids, and adults who are kids at heart.

Now is your chance to see and touch the big rigs of your dreams.

The annual Touch-a-Truck event is June 10. Festivities will be 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

Touch-a-Truck is a fun-filled day of exploration where any kid, young or old can experience Sweetwater county area’s big rigs, cranes, ambulances, fire trucks, and more up close and personal. It’s an experience your child, or inner child only ever dreams about and wouldn’t miss out on.

Participants in recent years have been the cities of Rock Springs and Green River, Sunroc, Inc. Questar, John Bunning Transfer, AirMed, as well as a host of other companies and area agencies.

This event is proudly hosted by the Rock Springs Civic Center staff.

