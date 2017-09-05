Tour Bus Vs. Semi Accident Sends Three Foreign Tourists To Hospital

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Subletie County Sheriff’s Office responds to a 911 call of two vehicle accident south of Boulder.

On September 5, 2017, at approximately 5:30 pm the SCSO received a call of an accident at mile marker 77 on US Highway 191 near sand draw. The accident was reported to be involving a small bus and a large oil field truck.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sublette County EMS, Sublette County Unified fire and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

The private tour bus was carrying fifteen passengers from outside of the country. There were some bumps and bruises sustained by some of the bus passengers and the driver of the oil field truck also sustained minor injuries. Three of the bus passengers were taken to Sweetwater memorial hospital as a precaution.

Wyoming Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation of the crash.