Town Bar & Grill Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this evening for Town Bar & Grill.

Owners Buck and Dyanne Hubert and Town Bar & Grill staff were joined by several friends, the Green River Chamber, the Hole in the Wall Gang, and Mayor Pete Rust.

They followed up the ribbon cutting ceremony with a champagne toast to celebrate.

Town Bar & Grill officially opened its doors for business in February of this year.

It is located at 95 East Railroad Ave. Previous businesses at the location include Stacie Ann’s Cafe, the O.T. Sports Bar, and Embers.