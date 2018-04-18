Traci Ciepiela Announces Candidacy for the Wyoming House, District #17

WYOMING — Traci Ciepiela has announced her candidacy for Wyoming House, District #17.

The following is the full text of her announcement:

“Two years ago in November I cast my ballot in the General Election at the Civic Center and I was disappointed to find no one volunteered to run for the House Seat on the Republican Ticket. So two years ago, I started to think about running myself, and today I am announcing my candidacy for the House Seat from the 17th District.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I was the first born granddaughter to an Immigrant who arrived at Ellis Island when he was just 9, from Poland. He worked to learn English, he worked hard as a young person on the railroad, once carrying bags for President Roosevelt and his wife. Eventually, he became a businessman and butcher and then started his family. His oldest was my father. Through both sides of my family, I learned a lot about hard work. I stand here today as the embodiment of the American Dream. My family appreciates everything living in America has done for us. I stand here today with more opportunity than my parents and grandparents before them. So I am going to use this opportunity and run for office.

I have seen other states make huge mistakes and I don’t want to see Wyoming going down that road. I watched as one state introduced a temporary sales tax, which is still temporary three decades later, I watched as one state tried to tax themselves into prosperity, which never works, I watched as one state promised their taxpayers a large number of construction projects for a huge tax increase, two decades later those roads still are not built. I watched as a state promised to remove toll booths from the interstate as soon as the construction was paid for, the tolls are still there the bill was paid long ago. I don’t want Wyoming to make these same kinds of mistakes.

I would appreciate your votes for the Primary and the General Election in November.”