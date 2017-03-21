Salcido and Smith Bring Home Titles for Rock Springs in Utah

OREM, Utah – The Tigers finished fifth while the Lady Tigers brought home sixth as Rock Springs opened the 2017 outdoor track season in Orem, Utah.

Lady Tiger Courtney Smith followed her state title in indoor track with a win in the shot and discus to start the outdoor season. She led a strong finish in the throwing events. Following Smith in the shot was Emily Quigley in fourth, McKenna Bournazian in sixth, Sara Thompson in seventh and Megan Bradford in ninth.

Smith also led a strong field in the discus. Following Smith’s first-place finish was Quigley with another fourth, Thompson in seventh and Bournazian just missed a top ten finishing in 11th.

Other top five finishes for the Lady Tigers included Bailee Radakovich who finished in fifth in the 800 and Janae Ramirez who finished fifth in the 400.

The Tigers had several strong finishes with the best coming in the hurdles and pole vault. Erick Salcido followed his seventh place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Trent Rasmussen brought home two, top fives with a third in the 110 hurdles and a fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Kell Ransom brought home the Tigers other top-five finish in the pole vault. His height of 13-00 put him in third for the invite.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Results

Women

1 Lone Peak 98

2 Olympus 76

3 Timpanogos 72.50

4 Orem 68

5 Timpview 47.50

6 Rock Springs 47

7 Mountain View 35

8 West 26

9 Green River 25.50

10 Brighton 23

11 Judge Memorial 18

12 Hunter 16

13 Logan 15.50

14 Corner Canyon 14.50

15 Payson 12.50

16 Bingham 11

17 Pleasant Grove 9

17 Cottonwood 9

17 Maeser Prep Academy 9

20 Alta 8

21 Union 5

21 Rockwell CHS 5

23 Jordan 2

Men

1 Lone Peak 89

2 Timpanogos 64

3 Olympus 63

4 Orem 62

5 Rock Springs 44.50

6 Alta 41.50

7 Corner Canyon 39

8 Jordan 31

9 Logan 30

10 Payson 28

11 Pleasant Grove 25

12 Lehi 24.50

13 Timpview 22

14 Green River 18

15 Mountain View 15.50

16 American Fork 14

17 West 13

18 Hunter 7

18 Cottonwood 7

20 Delta 6

20 West Ridge Academy 6

22 Union 4

22 Maeser Prep Academy 4

24 Rockwell 2

25 Granger 1

25 Bingham 1

25 Bonneville 1

Girls 100 Meter Dash

25 Rachel Shuler, 14.18

57 Sadie Berger, 15.96

58 Taylor Johansen, 16.04

59 Andi Longfellow, 16.11

63 Nakota Powell, 16.50

Girls 200 Meter Dash

14 Rhys Brandt, 28.27

25 Favour Wanjoku, 29.02

30 Shaunti Longfellow, 29.97

42 Lisa Sullivan, 32.29

Girls 400 Meter Dash

5 Jenae Ramirez, 1:02.25

14 Shaunti Longfellow, 1:05.95

31 Lisa Sullivan, 1:13.39

37 Brinlee McFarlane, 1:16.84

Girls 800 Meter Run

5 Bailee Radakovich, 2:24.66

34 Erin Poyer, 2:45.96

55 Carla Duarte, 3:17.67

Girls 1600 Meter Run

33 Hanna Crockett, 5:55.96

57 Sydney Shannon, 6:52.40

62 Carla Duarte, 7:26.60

64 Heather Goff, 8:11.66

Girls 3200 Meter Run

17 Hanna Crockett, 13:15.46

33 Sydney Shannon, 15:09.88

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

38 Taylor Johansen, 25.88

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

7 Rock Springs, 4:29.49

Bailee Radakovich, Jenae Ramirez, Shaunti Longfellow, Erin Poyer

Girls Shot Put

1 Courtney Smith, 36-04.50

4 Emily Quigley, 33-07.50

6 McKenna Bournazian, 33-03.50

7 Sara Thompson, 31-11.00

9 Megan Bradford, 30-09.50

16 Kylee Lapp, 27-04.50

Girls Discus Throw

1 Courtney Smith, 101-05

4 Emily Quigley, 92-01 5

7 Sara Thompson, 88-08

11 McKenna Bournazian, 83-02

12 Kylee Lapp, 81-07

15 Megan Bradford, 78-04

Boys 100 Meter Dash

12 Doug Obrocto, 11.61

18 Favor Okere, 11.84

66 Brendan Jassman, 12.92

69 Emmanuel Odogwu, 13.14

Boys 200 Meter Dash

16 Damon Longfellow, 24.10

17 Favor Okere, 24.37

46 Emmanuel Odogwu, 26.49

Boys 400 Meter Dash

13 Damon Longfellow, 52.97

20 Preston Portillo, 54.32

24 Hunter Hanson, 54.93

Boys 800 Meter Run

17 Parker Jones, 2:07.55

54 Dylan Palacios, 2:24.39

58 Kolin McIrvin, 2:29.64

59 Jayson Caudell, 2:29.95

Boys 1600 Meter Run

69 Dylan Palacios, 5:21.84

71 Joel Magana, 5:23.81

79 Kayden Druce, 5:37.66

83 Jayson Caudell, 6:02.11

Boys 3200 Meter Run

10 David Medina, 10:12.86

15 Parker Jones, 10:31.78

24 Preston Portillo, 10:57.32

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

3 Trent Rasmussen, 16.15

7 Erick Salcido, 16.62

10 Cole Goich, 17.61

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Erick Salcido, 41.59 6 10

4 Trent Rasmussen, 42.67

14 Cole Goich, 44.84

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

6 Rock Springs, 3:39.54

Hunter Hanson, Erick Salcido, Trent Rasmussen, Damon Longfellow

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

6 Rock Springs, 4:08.30

Micah Babcock, Seth Hymas, Favor Okere, Jaeden Carnahan

Boys High Jump

T6 Derek Lionberger, 5-08.00

Boys Pole Vault

3 Kell Ransom, 13-00.00

7 Brenden Lapp, 11-06.00

Boys Long Jump

7 Hunter Hanson, 20-06.25

9 Kell Ransom, 19-08.50

10 Damon Longfellow, 19-06.25

37 Seth Hymas, 17-03.00

Boys Shot Put

11 Victor Pampuch, 38-04.00

21 Gunner Kelly, 36-09.00

22 Zach Geffre, 36-06.50

28 Walker Brown, 35-06.00

55 Michael Rodabaugh, 30-05.50

Boys Discus Throw

6 Zach Geffre, 119-00

14 Victor Pampuch, 105-11

15 Derek Lionberger, 105-04

49 Michael Rodabaugh, 68-10