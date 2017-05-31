Trail Day 2017 Takes Place Saturday June 3

GREEN RIVER — Trails Day 2017 will be June 3, at 8:30 am this event is hosted by the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association and the Green River Chamber of Commerce.
Participants should meet at FMC Park at 8:30 am for the free pancake breakfast followed by a beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails ride. There will also be a night ride on Friday, June 2nd at 8 p.m. Plan to meet at the Wilkins Peak Bike Trailhead.
Raffles, giveaways, and lunch begin after the morning ride. You could win a Trek Fuel X5 with full suspension- raffle tickets are $20- for sale now.
The drawing will be held on Trails Day.
A night ride will take place at 8 pm on June 2.
Schedule of Events:
June 2nd 8 pm: Night Ride, meet at Wilkins Peak Trail Head.
June 3rd 8:30 am: Free Pancake Breakfast.
June 3rd after breakfast: Beginner, Intermediate & Advanced trail rides.
June 3rd after morning rides: Lunch & Bike raffles.
Sponsors Include:
White Mountain Dental
Ciner
Le Bus
Fremont Therapy Group
Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac
Solvay
Tata
Union Pacific Railroad
Bike & Trike