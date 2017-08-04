Trail Related Funding Offered

WYOMING — The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Program, through the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program (RTP), is offering funding for trail-related projects throughout the State of Wyoming.

Local, state or federal agencies and qualifying private organizations who meet the requirements outlined in the Guidelines may apply.

For applications, guidelines and deadline, please view the website or contact Tracy J. Williams at Tracy.Williams@wyo.gov or 307-777-8681.