Traphagan, McBride Garner All-MW Honors; Harmon Named Freshman of the Year

LARAMIE– Sophomore Tara Traphagan and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride received all-conference honors, while freshman Marissa Harmon was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in addition to honorable mention All-MW, the league announced this afternoon.

First All-Conference Honors for the Three Cowgirls

It’s the first all-conference recognition for all three Cowgirls and Harmon is UW’s first MW Freshman of Year since Reed Copeland earned the honor in 2015. Wyoming has now had at least two players named All-MW for the past seven seasons.



Tara Traphagan | Sophomore | Outside Hitter | Yuma, Colo.

Traphagan finished the regular season as UW’s leader in total kills with 307 and posted double-figures in 13 of 30 matches. She led the team in kills on ten occasions, including a career-high 21 at New Mexico on Oct. 19.

It was her second match of the season topping at least 20 kills, as she recorded exactly 20 against Abilene Christian on Aug. 26. From Oct. 19 to Nov. 4, Traphagan posted six-straight matches with at least 12 kills.

She was one of four to have played in all 30 matches and 112 sets for the Cowgirls this season. She was second on the team with 2.74 kills per set and third with 105 total blocks (0.94 bps).



Jackie McBride | Redshirt Freshman | Middle Blocker | Aurora, Colo.

McBride was one of six middle blockers to garner All-MW honors. The redshirt freshman also played in all 112 sets this season for the Brown and Gold.

McBride closed out the regular season fourth in hitting percentage (.346, 135-33-295) in conference play and eighth in all sets played. She was also eighth overall in blocks (1.10 bps) in all sets.

McBride led the team with 123 total blocks, was second with a .310 hitting percentage and fourth on the squad with 205 kills (1.83 kps). She posted double-figure kills in six matches throughout 2017.



Marissa Harmon | Freshman | Setter | Frisco, Texas

Harmon joins Rachel Smith (2004), Jodi Purdy (2009) and teammate Copeland (2015) as the only Cowgirls to ever earn MW Freshman of the Years honors. She was also honorable mention All-MW after her stellar rookie campaign.

Like Traphagan and McBride, Harmon also played in all 112 sets for UW and totaled 1,070 assists in 2017. Her 10.60 assists per set in conference play finished third in the MW. She led the team with 34 service aces, which is seventh in all sets played in the MW.

Harmon recorded 108 kills during her first season in Brown and Gold, held a hitting clip of .300 and had 216 digs (1.93 dps) as a freshman. Additionally, Harmon led the team with nine double-doubles and earned her first MW Offensive Player of the Week award on Oct. 9.