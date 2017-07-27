Traveling Rabbis Looking to Connect with Jews in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS – Two rabbis are on a mission to connect with Jewish people around Wyoming.

Mendel Shemtov and Yisroel Shemtov have driven nearly 3,000 miles in a minivan crisscrossing Wyoming. Now they are in Rock Springs through the weekend.

The two rabbis are from the organization Chabad Lubavitch, which came to America after World War II and the horrors of the holocaust.

Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the influential person in the worldwide movement and referred to as ‘The Rebbe,’ made it his mission to reconnect with Jews everywhere after nearly a third of the world’s Jews were killed.

Seventy years later, it’s common for rabbinical students to travel the world meeting and reconnecting with Jews, especially in remote locations.

“Just as Hitler chased down every Jew with hatred and wanted to eradicate the Jewish nation, the Rebbe wanted to find every Jew with love,” said Mendel Shemtov.

Yisroel Shemtov said they sometimes drive 2-3 hours to visit one Jew.

“To love every single Jew and to express that love by going to actually meet them, not by staying in your house and saying you love them,” said Yisroel Shemtov.

The men have traveled to Laramie, Cheyenne, Jackson, Yellowstone, Cody, Sheridan, Gillette, and Casper. After their visit to Rock Springs, they plan to visit Green River, Evanston, and other towns as they meet people.

They even met with Governor Matt Mead this week, who they said encouraged them in their mission to support the Jewish people of Wyoming.

They plan to host a Shabbat service and dinner here in Rock Springs on Friday, July 28 in the evening. The rabbis encourage people, especially Jews, to reach out to them if they have any questions at 307-228-1268 or email at roamingjewishwyoming@gmail.com.