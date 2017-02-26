Treat Your Back Pain with Stem Cell Therapy

Pain Care Center in Rock Springs invites you to learn why professional athletes are taking advantage of Regenerative Injection Therapies, an exciting breakthrough in medicine to heal rapidly.

Call 307-212-6270 to schedule an appointment today.

Regenerative Injection Therapies (RIT) are a spectrum of cutting-edge therapeutic techniques used to naturally treat and heal the cause of a painful condition rather than masking the symptoms. RIT stimulates and accelerates your own body’s natural ability to heal itself with your own platelets and mesenchymal stem cells. Two of the most effective therapies include Adult Stem Cell Therapy and Platelet Rich Plasma Injections.

Minimally invasive treatments are available for:

Back and neck pain

Golfer’s elbow

Osteoarthritis of the knee, hip and shoulder

Tennis elbow

Joint injuries

.

Pain Care Center uses the highest quality equipment and supplies in the industry provided by APEX to maximize your results.

Call 307-212-6270 to schedule an appointment today or stop by the Pain Care Center on 1575 Dewar Dr No. 430 in Rock Springs near Commerce Bank.

Office Hours

Mon-Thu: 8 am – 5 pm

Fri: 8 am – 12 pm

Follow the Pain Care Center on Facebook here.

.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.