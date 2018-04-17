Treaties Signed In Wyoming Mark 150 Years In 2018

WYOMING — The Tribal Nations of the Northern Great Plains and the Fort Laramie National Historic Site are coming together to honor a significant time in Wyoming and U.S. history at the 150th anniversary of the signing of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie to be held at Fort Laramie National Historic Site in Fort Laramie, Wyoming. The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., while opening weekend activities will continue through May 1.



“An appropriate treaty commemoration is important to the Native American nations of the Northern Great Plains and to the National Park Service here in Fort Laramie,” said Tom Baker, superintendent for Fort Laramie National Historic Site. “Throughout the weekend, various bands will be sharing their unique cultural traditions–showing how “We are still here!”–and sharing the significant history of their people, their culture and their traditions. It’s been an honor for me to work with the tribal nations on this anniversary and to have the opportunity to truly understand the significance of what this means not only for past and present generations but for future generations.”

The 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie was a significant event in history and took seven months to complete (April 29 – November 6, 1868) and impacted nearly every indigenous person and community across the United States. For the 150th anniversary commemoration, many Northern Plains Tribes–including the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, bands of the Lakota and Dakota Sioux and the Crow Nation–will meet with local, state and federal representatives to commemorate this monumental anniversary. The public is invited to attend this opening program, as well as participate in commemorative events throughout the spring, summer and fall, before the commemoration concludes on November 6, 2018, 150 years after Red Cloud–the Chief of the Oglala Lakota–signed the treaty.