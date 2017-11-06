Tree of Sharing Thanks Sponsor

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a press release from the Tree of Sharing:

Once again, the Tree of Sharing is happy to have First Choice Auto Group return as our title sponsor!

Although run by the staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, the program is an additional expense in both time and money to the Club and its’ staff, much of which occurs in conjunction with their normal everyday duties outside of contact hours with the members of the Club.

The sponsorship goes in part to wages of individual staff who have spent hours creating marketing and advertising pieces, interviewing perspective participants, recording and delivering all the gift tags and trees throughout Rock Springs and Green River, working with potential sponsors and gathering and dispersing gifts before the holidays. Another portion goes toward purchasing paper products and office supplies used to complete and sustain this massive project.

Without the extra assistance, it would be extremely difficult for the Club to maintain a project this large.

Thank you First Choice Auto Group for the continued support of the Tree of Sharing and your continued support of the children in Sweetwater County.”