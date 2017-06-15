Trial Set After Two Not Guilty Pleas In Sons of Silence Robbery Case

SWEETWATER COUNTY — An October 10th trial date has been set for Matthew Wedgewood and Cory Rutherford. The men, who are members of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club are accused of participating in the robbery of a rival motorcycle club member. They have pleaded not guilty.

Bond for the man was unchanged at $100,000 for Wedgewood and $150,000 for Rutherford going into the trial.

The victim, Brad Chrisman, told SweetwaterNOW that he disputes the facts as presented by the police press release.

The victim, Brad Chrisman, told SweetwaterNOW that he disputes the facts as presented by the police press release.

Chrisman said that he did not identify his attackers, he claimed that he had never previously met any of the three men accused of assaulting him.

