It’s A Trick Or Treat Extravaganza At MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is inviting you to join them at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for their annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza from 5-7 p.m. Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

We’ll have 13 Haunting Stations for little ghosts and goblins to pick up treats.

This is the 11th year the hospital has sponsored the free event. Staff volunteers will be handing out bags that children can fill with candy, fruit and other goodies. All of the candy for the event is donated by hospital employees.

One of the changes this year is the entrance to the event.

Entrance to this year’s event is through the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s main door at the back of the hospital’s Medical Office Building.

Park at the southwest end of the hospital next to the Medical Office Building. Entrance and exit for the event will be in the back of the Medical Office Building.

We’ll see you there!