Tronox Completes Sale Of Alkali Chemicals For $1.325 Billion

“The sale of Alkali Chemicals is an important step in positioning Tronox as the global leader in the titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) industry. The proceeds will be used to fund the majority portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of the TiO 2 assets of Cristal, which is expected to close by the first quarter of 2018,” said Tronox chief executive officer Peter Johnston.

Credit Suisse is acting as financial advisor to Tronox for both the Cristal and Alkali transactions and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP are Tronox’s legal advisors.